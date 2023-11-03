Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 2,870.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

