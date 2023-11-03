IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 223,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 455,581 shares.The stock last traded at $376.63 and had previously closed at $399.47.

The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.77.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

