IGM Financial Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGMFree Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.12. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.63.

TSE:IGM opened at C$32.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.25. The stock has a market cap of C$7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$30.34 and a 1-year high of C$43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$771.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$765.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 24.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

