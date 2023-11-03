Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.47.

Illumina Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $248.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.