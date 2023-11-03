Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Major Shareholder Purchases $18,587.10 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $18,587.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,338,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,502.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 20,480 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60.

Immersion Price Performance

Immersion stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

