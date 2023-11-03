Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 1,431 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average of $141.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.49 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

