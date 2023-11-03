Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 186 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $294.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of $294.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.03 and a 200-day moving average of $306.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

