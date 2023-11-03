Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 150 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $310,767,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,951,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.12.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $212.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of -443.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.58 and its 200-day moving average is $218.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.