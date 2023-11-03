Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys New Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.14% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Envista by 2.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Envista by 19.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Envista by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 233,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of NVST opened at $21.25 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $43.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

