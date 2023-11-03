Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.29.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $326.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.98 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,989 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

