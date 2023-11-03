Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

O opened at $50.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85.

The business also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

