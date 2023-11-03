Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 731,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,567,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE PRU opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

