Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,604,000 after purchasing an additional 138,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.70 and its 200-day moving average is $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

