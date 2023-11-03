Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.39 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GWW opened at $756.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $704.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $710.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

