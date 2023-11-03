Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 231.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 947.42%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

