Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 484,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 333,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 166,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MITK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

