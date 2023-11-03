Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,641 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,492,000 after purchasing an additional 172,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,514,000 after buying an additional 224,451 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 9.5 %

EL opened at $114.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

