Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,683,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.15.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $600.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.13. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $326.10 and a 52 week high of $602.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

