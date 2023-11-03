Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,380.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

