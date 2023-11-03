Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

PayPal Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

