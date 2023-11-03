Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of Amedisys worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.90 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $106.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

