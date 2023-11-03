Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 120,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.47% of TechTarget worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TechTarget by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TechTarget by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $702.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

