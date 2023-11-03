Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 63 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $241.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.48 and its 200-day moving average is $277.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

