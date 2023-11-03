Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 67 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in American Express by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $138.77 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

