Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 983 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Welltower Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

