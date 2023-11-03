Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,346,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after buying an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,297,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,718,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,924,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

