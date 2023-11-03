Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NARI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -849.83 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,650.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,410,976.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,668,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,023,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,278,690.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,424,650.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,410,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

