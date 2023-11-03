InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

IFRX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InflaRx by 18.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

