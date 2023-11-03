Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.74% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,721,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 586,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.3 %

PAPR stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

