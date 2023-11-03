Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.1 %

PMAR stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

