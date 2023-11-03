Insider Buying: Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Director Purchases $22,860.00 in Stock

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $22,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

