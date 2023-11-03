Insider Buying: Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) CEO Buys 2,100 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,882,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,443,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

