Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Sells $16,912.14 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) insider Jama Pitman sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $16,912.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,361.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $940.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

