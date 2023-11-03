Insider Selling: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Director Sells $97,960.00 in Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE VMC opened at $206.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

