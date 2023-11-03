Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $151.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

