Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$227.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$222.00 to C$227.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Desjardins set a C$225.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC set a C$225.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$220.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$220.91.

TSE:IFC opened at C$200.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$196.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$198.11. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$182.01 and a twelve month high of C$208.65.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.24). Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of C$5.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 13.8929863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

