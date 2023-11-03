Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Price Target Increased to $5.70 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $5.70 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.46.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %

Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.11 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 1.19%. Analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 48,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.