Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.99% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSMO opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.