Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2023

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,051 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.99% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSMO opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

