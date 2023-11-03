IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $120.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IPGP. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $88.16 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $840,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,279,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,594,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,035 shares of company stock worth $4,137,648. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.