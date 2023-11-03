IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Truist Financial

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.29.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $190.50 on Friday. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.