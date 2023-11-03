IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.29.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.84. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 62.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

