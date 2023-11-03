iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 172,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

