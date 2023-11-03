iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $94.43 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.32.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.