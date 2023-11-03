iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $64.37 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $69.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $775.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.