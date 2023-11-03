iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 110.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $74.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

