iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 123,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 182,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of USMV opened at $73.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

