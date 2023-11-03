iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $132.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

