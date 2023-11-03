iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,520,000 after purchasing an additional 369,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,842,000 after buying an additional 104,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

