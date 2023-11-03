iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $463.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.27 and its 200-day moving average is $479.28. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $309.48 and a one year high of $536.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

