iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $141,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average is $92.14. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

